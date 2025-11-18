Trump tells reporter ‘Quiet, piggy’ in response to Epstein questions

U.S President Donald Trump told a reporter, “Quiet, piggy,” while speaking with the press about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday.
Footage captured aboard Air Force One shows the president pointing and saying “Quiet. Quiet, piggy,” after a female reporter, not visible on camera, asks him a question about the Epstein files.
The president cuts her off, wagging a finger in her direction.
The exchange comes amid heightened scrutiny over Trump’s relationship with the disgraced New York City financier after Democrats released a collection of emails sent by Epstein where Trump was mentioned by name.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
