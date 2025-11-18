Menu

Trump tells reporter ‘Quiet, piggy’ in response to Epstein questions

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted November 18, 2025 8:58 am
1 min read
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One on his way to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. View image in full screen
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One on his way to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Nov. 14, 2025,. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
U.S President Donald Trump told a reporter, “Quiet, piggy,” while speaking with the press about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday.

Footage captured aboard Air Force One shows the president pointing and saying “Quiet. Quiet, piggy,” after a female reporter, not visible on camera, asks him a question about the Epstein files.

The president cuts her off, wagging a finger in her direction.

The exchange comes amid heightened scrutiny over Trump’s relationship with the disgraced New York City financier after Democrats released a collection of emails sent by Epstein where Trump was mentioned by name.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

