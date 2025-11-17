Crown makes final arguments in Andrew Rosenfeldt trial

Send this page to someone via email

Throughout the trial of Andrew Rosenfeldt, the Crown has built an argument for him having shot Nykera Brown to prevent her from leaving him, thinking if he couldn’t have her, no one could.

To back this up, the Crown has brought forward journal entries and texts from Brown about building a better, clean life for her and her son, as well as the final call with her brother Dregan Brown from 8:11 p.m. to 8:14 p.m. the night of her death.

According to Brown, his sister told him she was leaving Rosenfeldt for good and needed a place for her bags

At 8:13:55 p.m. Rosenfeldt made a call to police.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Somebody just shot my girlfriend, please hurry,” said Rosenfeldt on the phone with 911.

Police reviewed security camera footage outside of the apartment and found no one was seen coming in or out.

Story continues below advertisement

Rosenfeldt admitted in a second interview with police that he lied.

“I just didn’t want to believe it, you know, I just didn’t want to believe it that she shot herself, you know, just made up something in my head,” said Rosenfeldt.

He then disassembled and hid the gun in multiple locations in the apartment.

Meanwhile, defence argued that after years of battling mental health issues, Brown took her own life, referencing an unsatisfactory relationship with Rosenfeldt due to his struggles with impotency inciting violence against Brown and the state of her living conditions.

The only witness in the apartment at the time of the shooting was Rosenfeldt’s aunt, Robin Vermette.

She testified hearing them from her bedroom fighting in the hours before Brown’s death, and added that they regularly fought.

Rosenfeldt is the only one to know what happened in the seconds still unaccounted for when Brown was shot.

Both the Crown and defence have ruled him an unreliable witness as well as a self-diagnosed compulsive liar.

The judge is reviewing the evidence and is expected to set a date to make her decision on Nov. 21, at 10 a.m.