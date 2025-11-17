Alberta bill tabled to add citizenship markers, health-care numbers to driver’s licences

See more sharing options

Alberta’s government has tabled legislation to add health-care numbers and mandatory citizenship markers to driver’s licences and identification cards.

The government had announced its plans to do so earlier this year, leading critics to say the province was creating privacy concerns rather than protecting against them.

Critics at the time said someone’s citizenship status would become known in unnecessary situations, such as purchasing alcohol.

The government has said having citizenship markers on driver’s licences and other forms of identification will streamline access to services and prevent election fraud.

The government says Albertans won’t have to pay to have their licences or identification cards updated.

The bill, tabled by Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally, also prohibits professional regulatory colleges from requiring Canadian work experience before accepting applications, unless there are health and safety concerns.