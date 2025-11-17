Saskatchewan signs first contracts with nurse practitioners to expand primary care

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s government has signed its first contracts with nurse practitioners to expand primary care.

Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill says the 19 new contracts will help patients get medical care sooner and closer to their homes.

Nurse practitioners can perform many tasks similar to family doctors, such as diagnosing and treating illnesses, prescribing medications and providing referrals to specialists.

Cockrill says each contract costs the province at least $233,000, and they will work in cities and towns.

He says the province plans to provide more contracts in the future, with 25 to be signed in the next two months.

Hanna Latina, a nurse practitioner who signed a deal with the province, says it allows her to offer thorough care without having to charge patients.

The clinic in Regina where Latina works, NPower+ Health, was previously billing fees for care because it had no contract with the province.

“It’s truly a meaningful step forward because it strengthens the access to high quality, consistent care,” she said at a news conference Monday. “All this leads to better, more holistic and healthier outcomes for our patients.”

Toni Tinio, also a nurse practitioner at the clinic, said it’s now accepting more patients.

“We are implementing strategies in such a way that we are able to … be available for patients who need care within the next 24 or 48 hours,” he said.

Cockrill said the province wants everyone to have a primary health provider by 2028.

“The patients that I have spoken with that see a nurse practitioner … say they are very well served and receive services,” he said.

“The more we can strengthen the primary care options available to patients around the province, that’s what is going to lessen the load on the acute care settings, the emergency rooms.”