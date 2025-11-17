Menu

Science

Kingston researchers develop 3D-printed biopsy tool for glioblastoma research

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 17, 2025 12:48 pm
2 min read
A Kingston research team has created a patented 3D-printed surgical biopsy tool that allows scientists to map and study glioblastoma with unprecedented precision. View image in full screen
A Kingston research team has created a patented 3D-printed surgical biopsy tool that allows scientists to map and study glioblastoma with unprecedented precision. Kingston Health Sciences Centre
A global-first innovation developed in Kingston, Ont., is changing how scientists study glioblastoma, the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat form of brain cancer.

A research team at Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) and Queen’s University has designed and patented a 3D-printed surgical biopsy capsule that allows neurosurgeons to collect tumour samples with an unprecedented level of accuracy. The tool is already in use in Kingston operating rooms, making the city the only centre in the world currently employing the technology.

Neurosurgeon-scientists and assistant professors Dr. James Purzner and Dr. Teresa Purzner, along with Queen’s engineering PhD candidate Kaytlin Andrews, developed the capsule, which is used to extract small tissue samples during brain tumour surgery. Their findings were recently published in Operative Neurosurgery.

“Glioblastoma tumours are incredibly complex and diverse,” Dr. Teresa Purzner said. “Traditionally, researchers have been limited to small, somewhat arbitrarily collected tissue fragments, which is like trying to study an elephant using only snapshots of its toenail, trunk, or ear.”

The new capsule allows teams to collect dozens of samples systematically and link each one to precise MRI locations. Researchers say the method provides a clearer picture of how glioblastoma cells differ and spread, potentially revealing why the tumours recur so quickly.

“With this approach, we can start to build a more systematic and comprehensive map of how these tumours grow and spread,” Dr. Teresa Purzner said. “This could give us important clues about when they might recur and how we can treat them.”

The tool is inexpensive, costing roughly 30 cents per capsule, and can be produced using standard 3D-printing technology. The design has been patented with support from Queen’s Partnership and Innovation and is expected to be easily adopted by hospitals worldwide.

Dr. James Purzner said the tumour’s unpredictable biology makes this level of mapping critical.

“These cells also carry many different types of DNA mutations as well as large copies of extra genetic material. So, if we can understand these differences, we can better tailor surgery and radiation treatments and focus our research on what matters most for patients,” he said.

Researchers say the breakthrough could eventually shape future treatment options, from more targeted radiation to improved surgical planning and better-informed drug development.

The Kingston team is now working to expand the study across Ontario and is developing a new tissue banking facility to store glioblastoma samples from patients nationwide. That work is expected to position KHSC and Queen’s as a leading global hub for brain tumour research.

“This project beautifully illustrates what is possible when clinical care and cutting-edge research converge,” said Steven Smith, president and CEO of the KHSC Research Institute. “Our teams are creating a resource that could help unlock novel treatments for glioblastoma and give hope to patients encountering this devastating disease.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

