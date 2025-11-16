Menu

Sports

Game on! Saskatchewan Roughriders face Montreal Alouettes in Grey Cup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2025 6:12 pm
1 min read
Fans excited ahead of 112th Grey Cup final in Winnipeg
The Grey Cup game is set to go tonight.

The Montreal Alouettes will take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Princess Auto Stadium.

Montreal is looking to win its second CFL title in two years.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan aims to earn its first championship since 2013.

The Roughriders finished with a league-best 12-6 record during the regular season.

The Alouettes were second in the East Division with a 10-8 record.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

