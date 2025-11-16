Game on! Saskatchewan Roughriders face Montreal Alouettes in Grey Cup

See more sharing options

The Grey Cup game is set to go tonight.

The Montreal Alouettes will take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Princess Auto Stadium.

Montreal is looking to win its second CFL title in two years.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan aims to earn its first championship since 2013.

The Roughriders finished with a league-best 12-6 record during the regular season.

The Alouettes were second in the East Division with a 10-8 record.