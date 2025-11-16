Saskatchewan Roughriders, Montreal Alouettes’ fans ready for Grey Cup face-off

Send this page to someone via email

On game day Sunday, Montreal and Saskatchewan football fans were ready to root for their teams as the Alouettes and Roughriders face off in the Grey Cup in Winnipeg.

Many of those supporters were already tailgating ahead of the game, with food and drinks at the ready, and Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans were among them despite their team not playing.

“All the ribbing is in good fun – we all bug each other – but then we go to the game together, have a beer together and have a good time,” said Dennis Giesbrecht, a Bombers fan who organized a tailgate in the parking lot next to the Princess Auto Stadium.

The 112th Grey Cup championship is being held in Winnipeg for its fifth time, but it’s been 10 years since the city last hosted the big game.

Montreal is looking to win its second CFL title in three years, after winning in 2023.

Saskatchewan, meanwhile, is hoping to end a 12-year drought and win its first Grey Cup championship since 2013, which would also be the fifth in franchise history.

Despite being in Blue Bomber territory, a lot of green was seen with many Roughrider fans making the trip to watch their team play.

Some Alouette supporters also made the trek to Manitoba.

Estimated numbers of how many of each fan were not available at time of publication, but Saskatchewan may see not the warmest welcome.

According to Winnipeg Blue Bomber president Wade Miller, about 75 per cent of the ticket-holders at the sold-out Princess Auto Stadium were Bomber fans.

Many fans tailgating Sunday morning, like Giesbrecht, were decked out in Bomber attire but they’re mixed on who they’ll support.

“As much as we hate the Riders, and I can’t cheer for them today, they’re tolerable,” Giesbrecht said.

Some say they’re keeping their Western Canada pride, even though it’s not Winnipeg in the final.

“Being from the West I think we’ve got to pull for Saskatchewan,” said Bombers fan Kevin Kull. “We got a couple ex-Bombers on there as well with Harris and Hardrick, so I think our hearts are going to be with them today.”

Despite the Bombers not being in the contest, the Grey Cup championship Sunday was the Winnipeg arena’s 15th-straight sold out game.

—with files from Global News’ Melissa Ridgen and Vasilios Bellos