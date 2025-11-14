Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Flights between Regina and Saskatoon could be making a comeback

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted November 14, 2025 6:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Interest in flights between YQR & YXE reigniting'
Interest in flights between YQR & YXE reigniting
WATCH: A recent survey aimed at businesses from Saskatoon and Regina showed interest in bringing back flights between the two Saskatchewan cities.
A recent survey by Saskatoon’s and Regina’s Chambers of Commerce showed interest in bringing back flights between Saskatchewan’s two major cities.

Of the 230 businesses that took the survey, 60 per cent said they would use the air service regularly and the interest was mutually shared in both Saskatoon and Regina.

It’s up to the airlines to make the decision when it comes to getting this flight back on the runway.

More details in the video above.

