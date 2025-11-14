Flights between Regina and Saskatoon could be making a comeback

A recent survey by Saskatoon’s and Regina’s Chambers of Commerce showed interest in bringing back flights between Saskatchewan’s two major cities.
Of the 230 businesses that took the survey, 60 per cent said they would use the air service regularly and the interest was mutually shared in both Saskatoon and Regina.
It’s up to the airlines to make the decision when it comes to getting this flight back on the runway.
