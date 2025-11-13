B.C. couple captures ‘crazy’ encounter with humpback whale, right off their dock

Send this page to someone via email

A Barkley Sound couple is becoming known around the world for capturing remarkable video of whales, without having to leave home.

Peter Mieras shot a video last weekend as he ran back and forth on his dock tracking a humpback whale that had come for a visit. He called the encounter “crazy.”

The humpback swam in front of the dock for 20 minutes, then left, and then came back later for an encore.

“Kathy says, ‘Oh it’s turned around,’ so I go run from the other dock back to the original dock, and just plunked myself down, put my hand in the water with the camera as deep as possible, gauging where it might show up or not, and then the first time it came by it literally came right under my hand,” Mieras told Global News.

He, along with his wife Kathy Johnson, owns and operates Rendevous Dive Adventures.

“People only see the really beautiful part of Peter’s filming, with the music set in and the timing just right. Very rarely do people get to see the silliness that sometimes goes on when you’re trying to catch an animal, especially a marine animal in the water, and so we thought we’d post it just because it was kind of amusing,” Johnson said.

This is the couple’s second close whale encounter in less than a year.

Last December, Mieras accidentally dropped a camera off his dock and captured an amazing video of a humpback bursting through a bait ball, which is a tightly packed circle of fish.