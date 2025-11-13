Mothers Against Drunk Driving Saskatoon launches Project Red Ribbon

Send this page to someone via email

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Saskatoon is launching their 38th annual Project Red Ribbon campaign. The campaign will be running from Nov. 1 until Jan. 5.

The goal of Project Red Ribbon is to spread awareness of impaired driving. With the holidays around the corner, roads getting busy with Christmas parties and people travelling to see family, it’s important to plan a safe ride home.

SGI says last holiday season there were 50 collisions caused by an impaired driver, resulting in three deaths and 20 injuries.

The red ribbon symbolizes a person’s commitment to never drive under the influence and support those who have lost loved ones to impaired driving. Residents in Saskatoon are asked to tie a ribbon or stick a decal on their car, purse, keychain, or any accessory.

MADD is giving out boxes of ribbons and decals to businesses and communities in Saskatoon. You can get a box by reaching out to MADD at maddsaskatoon@gmail.com.