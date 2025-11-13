Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BCGEU members vote 89 per cent in favour of deal to end strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2025 5:53 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Picket lines coming down after BCGEU reaches tentative deal with province'
Picket lines coming down after BCGEU reaches tentative deal with province
Picket lines are coming down as some members of the BCGEU are heading back to work. The union reaching a tentaive deal with the provincial government over the weekend. Many departments will have to work through big backlogs after an 8 week long strike. Richard Zussman has more. – Oct 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The British Columbia General Employees’ Union has voted to ratify an agreement with the provincial government, marking the “official end” to a public sector strike that lasted eight weeks.

The union said in a statement Thursday that 79 per cent of members participated in the vote, and 89 per cent voted in favour of the deal that includes a 3 per cent wage increase each year for four years.

Union president Paul Finch called the deal a “victory” for workers who went on strike for “eight difficult weeks” as they held out for an agreement with the province that addressed the rising cost of living, among other issues.

“Throughout the strike, public service workers were eager to return to their jobs serving the public. They did not take this job action lightly,” Finch said.

“This victory sets a new standard for what workers can achieve when they stand shoulder-to-shoulder. It ensures that public service remains a strong and viable career in B.C.”

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. Finance Ministry said in a statement Thursday that the deal includes “adjustments for low-wage and hard-to-recruit occupations, as well as creation of dedicated remote positions.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“These changes will help improve and maintain stable service delivery throughout the province,” it said.

Click to play video: 'Picket lines come down as tentative deal reached with BCGEU'
Picket lines come down as tentative deal reached with BCGEU
Trending Now

Finch said the agreement was needed to retain experienced public servants, and ensure “critical services” continue to get delivered to British Columbians.

The deal includes pay bumps for the province’s lowest-paid public servants and better vision and mental health benefits, among other “non-monetary” measures.

The union said the strike initially focused on minimizing disruption to public services, and Finch was thankful to British Columbians for their “patience and support” during the job action.

The job action paralyzed the province’s government liquor distribution system, shuttering warehouses and government liquor stores and left private retailers, bars and restaurants with empty shelves as the strike wore on.

Story continues below advertisement

Mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers were brought in last month to help resolve the dispute, and picket lines came down when a tentative deal was announced on Oct. 26, after eight days of talks.

At the time, Finch called the job action the “most significant widespread strike” in the last 40 years in B.C. Most of the union’s 34,000 members were walking the picket line by the time the tentative deal was struck.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices