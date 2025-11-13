Matthews, Stolarz both out for struggling Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The scuffling Maple Leafs will look to get back on track minus two key pieces.

Toronto head coach Craig Berube announced ahead of Thursday’s home game against the Los Angeles Kings that star centre Auston Matthews will be out of the lineup “maybe a week, maybe sooner” with a lower-body injury.

No. 1 goaltender Anthony Stolarz, meanwhile, is out day-to-day with an upper-body issue.

Matthews left Tuesday’s 5-4 road loss to the Boston Bruins in the second period. The Leafs captain took a hit from behind from Nikita Zadorov and then went back at the hulking defenceman moments later in what would be his final shift of the night, but Berube said the injury occurred earlier in the game.

Stolarz, meanwhile, exited after the opening 20 minutes. Third-string netminder Dennis Hildeby will start against the Kings.

Still viewed as a Stanley Cup contender at the start of the schedule despite the loss of star winger Mitch Marner over the summer, the Leafs sat 8-8-1 heading into Thursday. They were seventh in the Atlantic Division, 15th in the Eastern Conference and 27th in the overall standings after three straight regulation losses.

The 28-year-old Matthews, who has 14 points in 2025-26, scored a career-high 69 times in 2023-24, but was limited to 33 goals in 67 games last season as he dealt with a persistent upper-body injury.

Stolarz was excellent in going 21-8-3 with a .926 save percentage and 2.14 goals-against average across his first campaign with Toronto, splitting the crease with Joseph Woll for most of 2024-25.

His numbers, however, sit well below that standard so far this season.

Stolarz, who signed a contract extension with an average annual value US$3.75 million through 2029-30 in training camp, had some decent performances early, but owns a 6-5-1 record, .884 save percentage and 3.51 GAA.

The 31-year-old missed time last season with a knee injury and was pressed into service a lot more than organization would have liked the first month of the current schedule due to Woll being away from the team for a “personal family matter.” The 27-year-old returned to the fold last week, but is currently on an AHL conditioning stint.

The Leafs have been a shell of themselves defensively compared to last season — Toronto is allowing an NHL-worst 3.82 goals per game compared to the 2.79 surrendered in 2024-25 — but Stolarz also hasn’t been close to his best on many nights.

And since calling out his teammates following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 18, he’s gone 4-3-0 with an .876 save percentage and a 4.05 GAA.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2025.