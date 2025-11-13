Heavy snow forecast prompts warning of possible avalanches in Rocky Mountains

Some wild swings in the weather forecast for the Rocky Mountains this week have prompted officials with Parks Canada to issue a warning about the potential for dangerous avalanche conditions.

Unseasonably warm temperatures of up to 10 C on Thursday are forecast to drop below freezing overnight, causing rain that’s expected to start falling Thursday afternoon to turn to snow.

While Environment Canada said Banff and Jasper, Alta., are not expected to see much accumulation, in areas of higher elevation in the mountain parks, including the Icefields Parkway between Lake Louise and Jasper, the forecast calls for between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow.

View image in full screen The view from a highway camera, located just north of Lake Louise, where a snowfall advisory from Environment Canada warns up to 30 cm of snow could fall by Friday morning. 511alberta.ca

Snowfall warnings have been issued for both Banff and Jasper national parks, with Environment Canada warning that roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate and visibility will be reduced at times.

“If you drive Highway 93 later today and into tomorrow, that’s going to impact you,” Global Calgary traffic specialist Leslie Horton said. “Highway 93 could get pretty dicey with the potential for road closures there.”

Anyone planning to drive in the mountains is advised to visit 511.alberta.ca for an update on road conditions before travelling.

The temperatures, which are forecast to be around the freezing mark on Friday, close to seasonable, are expected to climb again to around 6 C on the weekend.

Heavy snow and large temperature swings forecast for the Rocky Mountains have prompted warnings for travellers to be on the lookout for rapidly changing avalanche conditions and possible road closures. avalanche.ca

The temperature change and heavy snow have also prompted officials with Avalanche Canada to advise people heading into the mountains to watch for rapidly changing avalanche conditions and an increase in the avalanche danger.

On Thursday, the avalanche danger in both Jasper and Banff national parks was rated from “moderate” to “considerable” by Avalanche Canada, while in Glacier National Park in eastern British Columbia, the avalanche danger is rated as “high,” with large areas of the park closed for avalanche control. Avalanche Canada officials are warning people to avoid avalanche terrain because of the incoming storm.