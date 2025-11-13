NordicTrack rowing machine recalled in Canada over fire hazard

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is issuing a recall for a brand of at-home of rowing machines over a potential fire hazard, the agency said in a recall notice Wednesday.

The recall pertains to the NordicTrack rowing machines with model numbers NTRW19147.0, NTRW19147.1, NTRW19147.2 and NTRW19147.3.

Health Canada is warning of a fire hazard associated with the machines.

The primary issue is with the screen console, which can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

The company said it has sold 700 units of the rowing machine in Canada. The affected products were sold from November 2018 to April 2022.

As of Nov. 5, 2025, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

“In the United States, the company has received eight reported incidents, two reports of fire and six reports of smoking or melting. No injuries have been reported,” the recall notice read.

Users are being asked to immediately stop using and unplug the recalled rowing machines. They should contact iFit, the company behind the machines, for a free home repair by an authorized technician in the form of a replacement screen console.

To see if their product is affected by the recall, users can check the model number printed on a decal attached to the rower base.

The recalled rowing machines are black, gray and white and have “NordicTrack” printed in black letters on the front legs of the machine, Health Canada said. The back legs of the machine have “RW900” printed in white letters.