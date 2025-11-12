Menu

Politics

Legault’s popularity hits new low as CAQ faces mounting discontent

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Dan Spector Global News
Posted November 12, 2025 8:57 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'François Legault reaches new low in popularity polls'
François Legault reaches new low in popularity polls
François Legault’s popularity has reached a new low. But the premier insists he's not going anywhere. A new poll shows more than two out of three Quebecers are unsatisfied. As Dan Spector reports, Legault's lack of popularity is beginning to shift the province's political discourse back to a familiar debate.
Quebec Premier François Legault’s popularity has fallen to its lowest level yet, but the premier says he has no plans to step down.

A new Léger poll finds that 71 per cent of Quebecers are dissatisfied with Legault’s performance, while 61 per cent believe he should resign.

“What’s especially striking is the proportion of people who are either very dissatisfied or very satisfied — and now we have a ratio of 44 to one,” said Sébastien Dallaire, vice-president at Léger.

The premier’s ongoing clash with Quebec’s doctors over Bill 2 has not helped his standing. Most respondents said they do not believe in the government’s proposed reform to physician compensation.

“It’s hard to make changes,” Legault said this week. “There are powerful lobby groups opposing them, but I’m doing it for the good of Quebecers.”

Ministers standing by their leader

Despite the premier’s stark drop in popularity, cabinet ministers are rallying behind their leader.

Immigration Minister Jean-François Roberge said he sees “no better person to lead Quebec,” while Environment Minister Bernard Drainville praised Legault’s “courage” to take on difficult reforms and defend Quebec’s values and secularism.

Click to play video: 'Doug Ford says ‘we don’t handcuff’ doctors amid Quebecers’ anger over losing them to Ontario'
Doug Ford says ‘we don’t handcuff’ doctors amid Quebecers’ anger over losing them to Ontario

For months, the Coalition Avenir Québec’s (CAQ) decline has benefited the Parti Québécois (PQ). However, the latest poll shows PQ support dipping slightly.

PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon recently renewed his call for Quebec independence, describing it as “a solution to the dysfunctionality of the federal regime.” Dallaire suggested that the 30th anniversary of the 1995 referendum — along with renewed talk of sovereignty — may have unsettled some voters.

With less than a year before the next provincial election, the Liberals are closing the gap. They now sit just five points behind the CAQ, though they continue to struggle for support among francophones.

“We’re going step by step, and things are moving in the right direction,” said Liberal leader Pablo Rodriguez.

Dallaire noted that the current trends suggest “a bit of a back-to-the-future vibe” in Quebec politics, with the province appearing to return to the traditional PQ–Liberal rivalry that dominated for decades.

Despite speculation about his future, Legault insists he will run again in 2026. Dallaire said the premier likely has little choice: showing any public hesitation could make it impossible for him to continue leading his party.

For the full story, watch the video above.

Click to play video: 'Thousands of Quebec doctors protest pay reforms at Montreal’s Bell Centre'
Thousands of Quebec doctors protest pay reforms at Montreal’s Bell Centre
