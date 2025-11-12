A.J. Ouellette ready to rumble for Roughriders

Send this page to someone via email

WINNIPEG – Saskatchewan Roughriders running back A.J. Ouellette is nicknamed ‘Thor’ in part because he wields a hammer associated with Norse god of thunder.

“The hammer is here, yes, it’s in the locker room,” Ouellette said Wednesday.

And yes, there is a good possibility that he will be carrying it onto the field when the Riders take on the Montreal Alouettes in Sunday’s Grey Cup final.

It seems to be a fitting nickname since Ouellette thundered for 1,222 yards on 248 carries – second in the CFL — and eight touchdowns in the regular season.

But Ouellette does not need a hammer to intimidate opponents.

“I know people say it’s kinda scary when I’m pacing back and forth on the sideline,” he said. “The fans that are behind our bench say it’s scary, but they appreciate it because it’s needed, right?”

Ouellette rushed for an impressive 113 yards on 17 carries when the Riders beat the B.C. Lions in the West Final. He will be the key to Saskatchewan’s offensive game plan on Sunday, whether the weather’s good or bad.

“When he’s got the ball in his hands, we like our odds,” said Roughriders head coach Corey Mace.

Ouelette, 30, credited his success to an offensive line that boasts three CFL all-stars.

“One of the best I’ve played with, right?” said the former Toronto Argonaut. “A physical group that loves the game, even the Xs and Os part of the game.”

Jermarcus Hardrick, a most outstanding offensive lineman nominee, appreciates Ouellette’s run-blocking ability.

“He helps a ton,” Hardrick said. “He can run the ball. I’ve been beat and I look AJ in the eyes and he’s got my guy.

“It hasn’t been a one-man show.”

The Alouettes are well aware that they will need to stuff the run on Sunday.

“Just play assignment-sound football. Just do your part,” said Montreal linebacker Darnell Sankey. “Everybody wants to make a play, but I think towards the tail end of the season and especially this last game, we just made sure that we did our job and don’t try to do too much and don’t try to take on too much, don’t take on a role that you don’t need to take on because somebody else already has that role.

“If everybody collectively has that role, and if everybody collectively believes in the division of the defence and how it’s designed, then everybody’s going to eat and everybody’s going to make their play when it’s time to make their play.”

After missing about half of last season due to injuries, Ouellette decided to lose some weight at the suggestion of running backs coach Andrew Harris.

“Andrew might have called me fat,” joked the American. “I wanted to lose a little bit of weight and then the other coaches at the gym back home were talking about losing weight.

“We made it a competition – a two-month thing to see who could have the biggest transformation. I dropped 25 pounds in two months and put a couple more pounds on for training camp because I didn’t want to be the little guy out there getting thrown around.”

That has made it easier for the five-foot-eight, 208-pounder to sometimes leap over would-be tacklers this year.

Ouellette was readily accepted by the Riders faithful, possibly because they can relate to his style of play.

“I’m not too flashy,” he said. “I do smack-talk, but I don’t let that be what people see.

“Not going to be loud, just physical, do my job and I’m sure they appreciate the things they are not seeing – like the pass protection, the knowledge of the game and then, never quit, right?”

Regina also reminds Ouellette of his country roots.

“It kind of feels like home, right?” said the native of Covington, Ohio. “We traded corn fields for wheat fields there. Just blue-collar guys that work hard.

“I grew up in a small town and I get that feel there in Regina, which has a small-town feel, and everyone is pretty similar to my uncle. It just feels like everyone’s an uncle out there.”

Ouellette would love to win the Grey Cup for those diehard fans.

“They deserve it,” he said. “Hard-working group that deserves to have a parade and a six-month party.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2025.