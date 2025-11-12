Menu

Canada

Tariff tensions don’t stop annual Christmas tree gift from Nova Scotia to Boston

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2025 1:12 pm
1 min read
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu visits Nova Scotia to receive annual Tree for Boston gift
An early Christmas gift from Nova Scotia is on its way to Boston, in the form of a 45-foot-tall tree.

The annual Tree for Boston was felled this morning in Lunenburg County, N.S.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was on hand to officially receive the tree, and even took a turn holding the chainsaw to cut it down.

Wu told the assembled crowd the tree is an enduring symbol of the strong relationship between Boston and Nova Scotia.

The mayor also said that despite the tariff-related trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada, the people of Boston feel warmly toward Canadians.

The tree is an annual gift from the province to the City of Boston in recognition of the aid sent following the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

