Tariff tensions don’t stop annual Christmas tree gift from Nova Scotia to Boston

Send this page to someone via email

An early Christmas gift from Nova Scotia is on its way to Boston, in the form of a 45-foot-tall tree.

The annual Tree for Boston was felled this morning in Lunenburg County, N.S.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was on hand to officially receive the tree, and even took a turn holding the chainsaw to cut it down.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Wu told the assembled crowd the tree is an enduring symbol of the strong relationship between Boston and Nova Scotia.

The mayor also said that despite the tariff-related trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada, the people of Boston feel warmly toward Canadians.

The tree is an annual gift from the province to the City of Boston in recognition of the aid sent following the Halifax Explosion in 1917.