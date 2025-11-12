Police to give update on investigation into killing of Ontario man in home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Police are set to provide an update on the fatal shooting of a father of four in Vaughan, Ont., who died during a home invasion after confronting three suspects.

On Aug. 31, just before 1 a.m., York Regional Police said they were called to a home invasion where several suspects forced their way through the back door, including one carrying a gun.

Investigators said 46-year-old Abdul Aleem Farooqi confronted the suspects and was shot and killed. Officers said they believed the home was “specifically targeted” for a robbery.

Farooqi had four children aged four to 17 years old. He also lived at the home with his wife.

Police confirmed at the time that Farooqi’s family members were present at the time of the invasion and shooting, but would not elaborate on who was exactly where or how close his family was.

Police said the suspects had fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV. They were all described as males wearing dark clothing.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, York Regional Police announced they will hold an update on the state of their investigation.

Chief Jim MacSween, as well as Insp. Paolo Fiore of the homicide unit, will be in attendance to share an update.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues