Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police to give update on investigation into killing of Ontario man in home invasion

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 12, 2025 11:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Victim of Vaughan home invasion died by gunfire while confronting suspects: police'
Victim of Vaughan home invasion died by gunfire while confronting suspects: police
RELATED: York Regional Police say a man killed in a violent home invasion in Vaughan, Abdul Aleem Farooqi, 46, died from a gunshot wound while confronting the suspects – Sep 3, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police are set to provide an update on the fatal shooting of a father of four in Vaughan, Ont., who died during a home invasion after confronting three suspects.

On Aug. 31, just before 1 a.m., York Regional Police said they were called to a home invasion where several suspects forced their way through the back door, including one carrying a gun.

Investigators said 46-year-old Abdul Aleem Farooqi confronted the suspects and was shot and killed. Officers said they believed the home was “specifically targeted” for a robbery.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Farooqi had four children aged four to 17 years old. He also lived at the home with his wife.

Police confirmed at the time that Farooqi’s family members were present at the time of the invasion and shooting, but would not elaborate on who was exactly where or how close his family was.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspects had fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV. They were all described as males wearing dark clothing.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, York Regional Police announced they will hold an update on the state of their investigation.

Chief Jim MacSween, as well as Insp. Paolo Fiore of the homicide unit, will be in attendance to share an update.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices