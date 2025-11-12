Ukraine’s foreign minister to meet top diplomats at G7 meeting in Niagara

See more sharing options

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven, or G7, countries are gathering in southern Ontario Wednesday to hear from Ukraine’s foreign minister as Russia escalates the grueling war by targeting the Ukrainian power grid.

The Russian attacks have brought rolling blackouts to Ukraine as winter approaches and U.S.-led diplomatic efforts remain at a standstill.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Wednesday’s G7 meeting will reaffirm collective support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s aggression.

During the two-day G7 meeting, foreign ministers from the other G7 states — France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, along with the European Union — will discuss shared economic and security challenges.

Anand also invited Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea and Ukraine to take part in the gathering.

They will have additional discussions around critical minerals, energy security and economic resilience as U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies and tariffs continue to overhaul geopolitics.