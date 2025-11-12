Menu

World

Ukraine’s foreign minister to meet top diplomats at G7 meeting in Niagara

By Maan Alhmidi The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2025 9:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Russia’s renewed attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure focus of G7 meeting'
Russia’s renewed attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure focus of G7 meeting
WATCH ABOVE: Russia’s renewed attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure focus of G7 meeting – Oct 31, 2025
Top diplomats from the Group of Seven, or G7, countries are gathering in southern Ontario Wednesday to hear from Ukraine’s foreign minister as Russia escalates the grueling war by targeting the Ukrainian power grid.

The Russian attacks have brought rolling blackouts to Ukraine as winter approaches and U.S.-led diplomatic efforts remain at a standstill.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Top diplomats from G7 countries meet in Canada'
Business Matters: Top diplomats from G7 countries meet in Canada

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Wednesday’s G7 meeting will reaffirm collective support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s aggression.

During the two-day G7 meeting, foreign ministers from the other G7 states — France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, along with the European Union — will discuss shared economic and security challenges.

Anand also invited Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea and Ukraine to take part in the gathering.

They will have additional discussions around critical minerals, energy security and economic resilience as U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies and tariffs continue to overhaul geopolitics.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

