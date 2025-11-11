Vancouver police investigating ‘sudden death’ at Yaletown condo building

Send this page to someone via email

There was a large police presence at the Arc building in the Yaletown neighbourhood in Vancouver on Tuesday evening.

Vancouver police confirmed to Global News that officers raced to the scene and were investigating a “sudden death,” but did not provide any other details.

Neighbours told Global News that someone appeared to have fallen from a balcony of the highrise onto another balcony below.

Moe Pourghadiri, who lives in the building, said he was watching TV in the afternoon when he heard a woman screaming for help in Farsi.

“She asked for help. Can anybody help?” he said.

“I came out running… but by the time I got out (the woman) was already in the elevator with (a man) going down.”

Vancouver police said there have been no arrests made in connection with this incident.

The Arc is a luxury condominium complex located at 89 Nelson St. near the Parc Casino and the Cambie Bridge.