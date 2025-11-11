Menu

Vancouver police investigating ‘sudden death’ at Yaletown condo building

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 11, 2025 9:21 pm
1 min read
Police incident at Yaletown condo building
Vancouver police descended on a Yaletown condo building on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed they were investigating a sudden death. Grace Ke is live at the scene with the details and what neighbours are saying.
There was a large police presence at the Arc building in the Yaletown neighbourhood in Vancouver on Tuesday evening.

Vancouver police confirmed to Global News that officers raced to the scene and were investigating a “sudden death,” but did not provide any other details.

Neighbours told Global News that someone appeared to have fallen from a balcony of the highrise onto another balcony below.

Moe Pourghadiri, who lives in the building, said he was watching TV in the afternoon when he heard a woman screaming for help in Farsi.

“She asked for help. Can anybody help?” he said.

“I came out running… but by the time I got out (the woman) was already in the elevator with (a man) going down.”

Vancouver police said there have been no arrests made in connection with this incident.

The Arc is a luxury condominium complex located at 89 Nelson St. near the Parc Casino and the Cambie Bridge.

