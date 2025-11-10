Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

2 charged in relation to fatal hit and run involving farm vehicle in Nova Scotia

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 10, 2025 11:44 am
1 min read
FILE: RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a youth and a 41-year-old man in connection to a fatal hit and run earlier this month involving a farm vehicle and an SUV. . View image in full screen
FILE: RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a youth and a 41-year-old man in connection to a fatal hit and run earlier this month involving a farm vehicle and an SUV. . JF/JJF
RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a youth and a 41-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit and run earlier this month involving a farm vehicle and an SUV.

First responders were called to a collision on Hwy. 104 near Dagger Woods Road and Pomquet Monks Head Road just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 1 in Antigonish County.

“Officers learned a collision had occurred between an SUV and a large farm vehicle or construction vehicle,” RCMP said in a release.

“The four occupants of the SUV, a Toyota Rav 4, were transported to hospital by EHS. One passenger, a youth, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

In an update Monday, the RCMP said its investigation determined the farm vehicle was driven by a youth.

“The vehicle did not remain at the scene but was located shortly afterwards,” the RCMP added.

Police have since arrested a man and a youth, both from Afton, N.S.

The suspects are facing charges of failing to stop after an accident resulting in death. The man is also charged with obstructing justice.

Police had initially asked for the public’s help and were seeking witnesses. 

In Monday’s update, RCMP thanked the public for offering tips and “assisting with this investigation.”

