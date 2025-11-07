Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan blanketed by season’s first big snowfall

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted November 7, 2025 6:37 pm
1 min read
WATCH: People are preparing for the cold months ahead by bundling up and winterizing their cars. Lots of residents are excited the snow has fallen while others are worried about the cold.
Saskatchewan got its first big snowfall of the winter season Thursday night.

Residents in Saskatoon have mixed feelings about it, with some excited for the winter festivities while others are dreading the cold months ahead.

People are preparing for the season ahead by changing to winter tires, driving safely on slippery roads, and bundling up against the cold.

Watch above for more on how people in Saskatoon feel about the snow. 

