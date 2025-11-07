Saskatchewan blanketed by season’s first big snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan got its first big snowfall of the winter season Thursday night.

Residents in Saskatoon have mixed feelings about it, with some excited for the winter festivities while others are dreading the cold months ahead.

People are preparing for the season ahead by changing to winter tires, driving safely on slippery roads, and bundling up against the cold.

