Woman charged after argument leads to fatal stabbing in Binscarth, Man.: RCMP

A suspect is in custody after an argument with another woman escalated to a fatal stabbing, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Russell detachment were called to a home in Binscarth on Monday night, where they found a 53-year-old victim with a life-threatening injury. Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Sheila Mills, also 53, of Binscarth was arrested three days later and charged with manslaughter.

Police said the two women knew each other and a dispute culminated in the stabbing.

RCMP continue to investigate.