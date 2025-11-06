Menu

Environment

Tanker loses control on icy highway, crashes into North Saskatchewan River

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 6, 2025 6:18 pm
1 min read
A tanker trailer hauling suspected bitumen lost control on an icy highway and crashed into the North Saskatchewan River near Waskatenau, downstream of Edmonton, on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. View image in full screen
A tanker trailer hauling suspected bitumen lost control on an icy highway and crashed into the North Saskatchewan River near Waskatenau, downstream of Edmonton, on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Smoky Lake RCMP
RCMP said poor road conditions led to a semi tanker hauling suspected bitumen losing control and crashing into the North Saskatchewan River downstream of Edmonton.

After a weather system passed through central Alberta overnight, dropping rain and snow, many rural roads were left dicey Thursday morning.

It was amid those conditions Alberta RCMP said the collision occurred south of Waskatenau.

Police responded around 8 a.m. to the Highway 831 bridge over the river, where a semi tractor trailer hauling two tanker trailers had gone off the road and down the river bank into the waters.

Initial information suggests the collision was the result of heavy snow and road conditions, leading to a loss of control in an area that can be difficult to navigate, RCMP said.

The driver of the truck had to climb on top of the semi cab and be rescued by boat via the Smoky Lake Fire Department.

RCMP said the tanker is leaking what is believed to be bitumen and an environment team is on scene conducting a cleanup.

Trending Now

Police asked onlookers to not to linger in the area and to allow the emergency and cleanup crews to access the site so they can do their work.

