Manitoba RCMP seize $222K in cocaine at Thompson airport

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve intercepted more than $222,000 in cocaine that was destined for Bunibonibee Cree Nation.
Officers were called to the Thompson airport Monday morning to investigate a suspicious package.
Police said the item being shipped was a TV that contained four tightly wrapped packages inside, containing 446 grams of cocaine.
A 55-year-old woman from Bunibonibee has been arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
RCMP continue to investigate.
