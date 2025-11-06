Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP seize $222K in cocaine at Thompson airport

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 6, 2025 11:20 am
1 min read
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP at the airport in Thompson.
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP at the airport in Thompson. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say they’ve intercepted more than $222,000 in cocaine that was destined for Bunibonibee Cree Nation.

Officers were called to the Thompson airport Monday morning to investigate a suspicious package.

Police said the item being shipped was a TV that contained four tightly wrapped packages inside, containing 446 grams of cocaine.

A 55-year-old woman from Bunibonibee has been arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Cocaine found in hidden compartment during Winnipeg police drug arrest
