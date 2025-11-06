Manitoba RCMP seize $222K in cocaine at Thompson airport

See more sharing options

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve intercepted more than $222,000 in cocaine that was destined for Bunibonibee Cree Nation.

Officers were called to the Thompson airport Monday morning to investigate a suspicious package.

Police said the item being shipped was a TV that contained four tightly wrapped packages inside, containing 446 grams of cocaine.

A 55-year-old woman from Bunibonibee has been arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP continue to investigate.