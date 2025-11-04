Budget 2025 by the numbers: Key figures in Liberals’ spending plan

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Here’s a brief look at the key numbers in the Liberal government’s 2025 budget:

—$20.1 billion: Total net new government spending for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

—$89.7 billion: Total of net new budget spending items over five-year timeline of budget plan, including a projected $51.2 billion in cost savings.

—$78.3 billion: The total deficit for this fiscal year — more than double estimates for last year.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

—Up to 40,000: The number of public service positions the government intends to eliminate over the next three years.

—155,000: The number of student visas being issued in 2026, down from about 306,000 in the previous immigration levels plan.

—42.4: The federal debt as a percentage of GDP for fiscal 2025-26.

Story continues below advertisement

—$73 billion: The sum set aside for new defence spending, with $30 billion going to capital investments.

—$5 billion: The amount earmarked over seven years for a national trade diversification corridor.

—$1 billion: The sum set aside for Arctic infrastructure.

—Zero: The number of updates the budget offers on where Canada stands on its 2030 and 2035 emissions targets.

—$2.7 billion: Total cuts to foreign aid over four years.

—Three: The number of opposition votes or abstentions the Liberals must secure to pass the budget.