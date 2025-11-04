Budget 2025 by the numbers: Key figures in Liberals’ spending plan

Here’s a brief look at the key numbers in the Liberal government’s 2025 budget:
—$20.1 billion: Total net new government spending for the 2025-26 fiscal year.
—$89.7 billion: Total of net new budget spending items over five-year timeline of budget plan, including a projected $51.2 billion in cost savings.
—$78.3 billion: The total deficit for this fiscal year — more than double estimates for last year.
—Up to 40,000: The number of public service positions the government intends to eliminate over the next three years.
—155,000: The number of student visas being issued in 2026, down from about 306,000 in the previous immigration levels plan.
—42.4: The federal debt as a percentage of GDP for fiscal 2025-26.
—$73 billion: The sum set aside for new defence spending, with $30 billion going to capital investments.
—$5 billion: The amount earmarked over seven years for a national trade diversification corridor.
—$1 billion: The sum set aside for Arctic infrastructure.
—Zero: The number of updates the budget offers on where Canada stands on its 2030 and 2035 emissions targets.
—$2.7 billion: Total cuts to foreign aid over four years.
—Three: The number of opposition votes or abstentions the Liberals must secure to pass the budget.
