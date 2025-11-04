Pharmacists decry ‘hurdles’ facing Albertans who want a COVID vaccine

Changes to the Alberta government’s COVID vaccination plan this year mean many Albertans are facing long waitlists and a hefty bill to get their shot.

With the government-run program only offered through public health clinics and many of those clinics experiencing long waits, some Albertans are choosing instead to go to their local pharmacist to get immunized — as they have done in previous years.

“I think in previous years pharmacies did such a good job handling the COVID shots, and now I’m just hearing the frustration of people that are waiting and booking into December,” said Jason Chan Remillard, a pharmacist at Northmount Pharmasave.

Residents can book their immunizations either by contacting their local public health or community health centre, booking online using Connect Care, or by calling Health Link at 811 — if they can get though.

“We are getting a lot of the calls because they can’t get through to 811. They’re calling, they’re on hold for a long time and then just getting hung up on,” added Remillard.

In an effort to try to help people having trouble getting their shots at the public clinics, some pharmacists have been trying to purchase COVID shots through a wholesale supplier.

Calgary pharmacist, Jason Chan Remillard, says he has up to 60 people on his waiting list for a COVID shot, but there's not enough vaccine available.

But with about 50 to 60 people on his waiting list who want a COVID shot, Remillard said there aren’t enough available to meet the demand.

“Every day I go on my wholesaler, I look and see if there’s some available and there’s always a red X saying there’s none available. This morning, I just went on early morning and I got a notification that there was some, but I was only able to order 10,” said Remillard.

In statement email to Global News, Pfizer, one of the makers of the COVID vaccine, confirmed it “has implemented temporary allocation measures to help manage supply and ensure equitable distribution across pharmacies and wholesalers.”

“We expect additional inventory to arrive soon and are advancing shipments to Canada to help meet demand. Our goal is to return to normal ordering as quickly as possible,” added the statement.

In statement email to Global News, Pfizer, one of the makers of the COVID vaccine, confirms it has implemented temporary measures to limit supply of the vaccine to pharmacies, but it expects additional inventory to arrive soon.

In a separate statement to Global News, Alberta’s Ministry of Primary and Preventative Health Services, insists “there is no shortage of publicly funded vaccines,” and the supply issues between pharmacies and their suppliers “are separate from the government program.”

“Alberta’s government does not play a role in private procurement or distribution; pharmacies must work directly with their suppliers to address any supply challenges,” adds the statement.

But Randy Howden, a pharmacist with The Medicine Chest, said the cost of the vaccine is also a problem.

While some Albertans are eligible for a free vaccination, including people with compromised immune systems and seniors living in a congregate setting, others who have no underlying health conditions are being forced to pay — out of their own pocket — between $100 at a public vaccination clinic to $155 at some pharmacies.

While some people, such as those who are immunocompromised may be eligible for a free COVID vaccination, some other who don't have any underlying conditions are paying up to $155 at some pharmacies to get their shot.

“Vaccines are a bit a crime of opportunity,” said Howden. “We want to make it as easy as possible to receive the vaccine when the patient is looking to receive it.

“If there’s any hurdles, if we make it difficult, a lot of times people won’t choose to get vaccinated.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If there's any hurdles, if we make it difficult, a lot of times people won't choose to get vaccinated."

It’s a contrast from years past where Albertans could easily get immunized, with or without an appointment.

“It’s kind of created almost like a two-tier health care system,” said Remillard, “Where those who can afford to pay that bit extra will come to a pharmacy to get the shot.”

Despite the complaints from pharmacists, Alberta’s Ministry of Primary and Preventative Health claims the number of doses of the COVID vaccine administered this year “is in line with last year’s levels” — 131,584 doses in the first week of the vaccination campaign this year compared to 164,514 doses during the same period last year.