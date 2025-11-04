Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Manitoba NDP government supports Liberal bill on universal screening for students

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2025 2:42 pm
1 min read
Manitoba education minister Tracy Schmidt.
Manitoba education minister Tracy Schmidt. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba’s NDP government has agreed to support a Liberal bill on universal screening for learning disabilities in early grades.

The government announced in the spring that it intended to have young students screened for literacy skills by 2026.

Liberal legislature member Cindy Lamoureux wanted the change enshrined in law, along with provisions to ensure parents are notified of the results.

Lamoureux put forward a bill that has now passed final reading in the legislature with the support of all parties.

Education Minister Tracy Schmidt says she will work with school divisions and other groups to determine what specific screening tools will be used.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Provincial data from last year shows 45 per cent of Grade 3 students were meeting literacy expectations.

Story continues below advertisement

The new bill was welcomed Tuesday by Carrie Wood, a teacher, mother and dyslexia advocate.

“Unfortunately, children can slip through the cracks right now … where we’re waiting and hoping that they grow out of their reading difficulties. That happened with both of my children,” Wood said.

“If this had been in place in kindergarten, they would have been flagged almost as soon as they walked into school.”

This is not the first time the NDP government has supported a bill put forward by Lamoureux.

Trending Now

Last year, the NDP reworked a bill from Lamoureux on judicial education and passed it this spring as a government bill. The new law requires provincial court judges to take continuing education on topics including intimate partner violence, sexual assault and systemic racism.

Click to play video: 'Learning Disabilities Awareness Month'
Learning Disabilities Awareness Month

 

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices