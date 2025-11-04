Manitoba NDP government supports Liberal bill on universal screening for students

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s NDP government has agreed to support a Liberal bill on universal screening for learning disabilities in early grades.

The government announced in the spring that it intended to have young students screened for literacy skills by 2026.

Liberal legislature member Cindy Lamoureux wanted the change enshrined in law, along with provisions to ensure parents are notified of the results.

Lamoureux put forward a bill that has now passed final reading in the legislature with the support of all parties.

Education Minister Tracy Schmidt says she will work with school divisions and other groups to determine what specific screening tools will be used.

Provincial data from last year shows 45 per cent of Grade 3 students were meeting literacy expectations.

The new bill was welcomed Tuesday by Carrie Wood, a teacher, mother and dyslexia advocate.

“Unfortunately, children can slip through the cracks right now … where we’re waiting and hoping that they grow out of their reading difficulties. That happened with both of my children,” Wood said.

“If this had been in place in kindergarten, they would have been flagged almost as soon as they walked into school.”

This is not the first time the NDP government has supported a bill put forward by Lamoureux.

Last year, the NDP reworked a bill from Lamoureux on judicial education and passed it this spring as a government bill. The new law requires provincial court judges to take continuing education on topics including intimate partner violence, sexual assault and systemic racism.

