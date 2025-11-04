Flights halted at Washington D.C. airport over ‘security issue’

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday halted traffic at Reagan Washington National Airport after a reported threat against a United Airlines plane.

The FAA said operations were halted after a reported security issue and passengers have been taken off the plane, and the aircraft is away from the terminal while authorities investigate.

A person briefed on the matter said a threat had been made against the plane and in an abundance of caution the plane was being checked.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

United referred questions to the FBI. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

2:21 FAA employee worried about agency’s future amid Trump cuts, layoffs

Reagan Airport is just 5 miles from the White House and U.S. Capitol and the FAA imposes special security restrictions around the airspace.

Story continues below advertisement

FlightRadar24, a flight tracking site, said the issue was prompted by an unconfirmed threat against a United flight that had arrived from Houston and added the airport was preparing to reopen just before 1 p.m. ET.

More than 160 flights have already been delayed at Reagan, according to FlightAware.