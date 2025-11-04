Menu

U.S. News

Flights halted at Washington D.C. airport over ‘security issue’

By David Shepardson Reuters
Posted November 4, 2025 1:25 pm
1 min read
Travelers are seen at Regan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, Nov. 24, 2020. View image in full screen
Travelers are seen at Regan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, Nov. 24, 2020.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday halted traffic at Reagan Washington National Airport after a reported threat against a United Airlines plane.

The FAA said operations were halted after a reported security issue and passengers have been taken off the plane, and the aircraft is away from the terminal while authorities investigate.

A person briefed on the matter said a threat had been made against the plane and in an abundance of caution the plane was being checked.

United referred questions to the FBI. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reagan Airport is just 5 miles from the White House and U.S. Capitol and the FAA imposes special security restrictions around the airspace.

FlightRadar24, a flight tracking site, said the issue was prompted by an unconfirmed threat against a United flight that had arrived from Houston and added the airport was preparing to reopen just before 1 p.m. ET.

More than 160 flights have already been delayed at Reagan, according to FlightAware.

© 2025 Reuters

