3 reports of possible Halloween candy tampering: Regina police

Regina police say they’ve now received three different reports of Halloween candy that may have been tampered with.

Police had previously announced two cases, in which callers reported discovering a piece of thin metal, similar to a sewing needle, in chocolate bars their children had brought home from trick-or-treating.

Acting police chief Lorilee Davies told media Tuesday that a third call came in overnight, with a similar report, although in this case, the metal item was bronze in colour.

No one was injured in any of the incidents, and while police say they continue to investigate, Davies said it doesn’t appear anyone was specifically targeted.

“The fact that it’s spread throughout the city makes me think it’s not something that’s targeted or specific to having kids eat a needle,” Davies said.

“It could be something more like a manufacturing issue, but we certainly need to do more digging into it.”

Police have confirmed that all three calls are legitimate and that officers attended all three scenes and spoke with parents.

“Our message is to continue to be diligent in having kids’ candy checked from Halloweening,” Davies said.

“If you do come across something suspicious, give us a call and then we will come and secure all the evidence and be able to do a deep dive into it.”

Anyone who spots anything suspicious in Halloween candy is asked to call police at 306-777-6500 and to keep all pieces of evidence, including the candy and the wrapper, to give to investigators.