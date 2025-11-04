2 suspects arrested, charged in Harvard Medical School explosion: FBI

Send this page to someone via email

FBI Boston’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and Harvard University police have arrested two Massachusetts men in connection with an explosion at Harvard Medical School, the FBI announced Tuesday.

Logan David Patterson, 18, of Bourne, Mass., and Dominick Frank Cardoza, 20, of Plymouth, Mass., were arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with conspiracy to damage by means of fire or an explosive, Leah Foley, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, said during a press conference.

According to Foley, at approximately 2:33 a.m. on Nov. 1, the two suspects were caught on surveillance cameras walking near the medical school and lighting what appeared to be Roman candle fireworks.

About 10 minutes later, the suspects were allegedly seen scaling scaffolding on the side of 220 Longwood Ave., the address of the Goldenson building, and accessing the roof.

A short time later, campus police were alerted to a fire alarm triggered by an explosion on the fourth floor of the building, which houses a research laboratory for Harvard Medical School’s Department of Neurobiology.

Security footage showed the suspects leaving the building through a first-floor emergency exit and fleeing in opposite directions between 2:45 a.m. and 2:50 a.m.

“Apparently, they were aware that they may have been caught,” Foley said, adding that they began ditching distinctive items of clothing that they were previously wearing.

The explosive, which detonated inside a research lab locker, is believed to have been a large commercial firework, charging documents say.

Following the release of the suspects’ photos, members of the public contacted authorities, identifying Cardoza and Patterson as the alleged perpetrators, Foley said. This information enabled investigators to review the evidence thoroughly and positively identify both men as the perpetrators of the charged crime, Foley added.

Foley did not mention a potential motive.

Special agent Ted Dox told reporters the suspects were taken into custody after search warrants were issued at their respective homes.

“There is no doubt that what these men allegedly did, in conspiring to commit a deliberate and extremely dangerous act, could have resulted in casualties had the Goldenson building been occupied at that time,” Dox said, adding the explosive device also had the potential to cause significant injury to people nearby.

He said it was only through “sheer luck” and the quick response of the emergency responders that no one was injured or killed, and that property damage was limited, before warning that the incident was not “some college prank” but a “selfish” and “short-sighted” federal crime.

The suspects allegedly boasted about the incident to their friends, Dox said, adding that the men knew what they were doing was wrong, “but did it anyway.”

After the crime, Cardoza was caught on camera removing his pants and throwing them in a nearby garbage bin in an attempt to dispose of evidence, Dox told reporters.

The FBI’s evidence response team later retrieved the pants.

Although arrests have been announced, Dox said the investigation is ongoing. He also noted there is no evidence of any ongoing threat to the university or the public.