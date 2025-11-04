6 schools in Fredericton, Moncton shut down due to threats

Send this page to someone via email

At least six New Brunswick schools were shut down Tuesday as police investigated threats against the schools in Fredericton and Moncton.

According to the Fredericton Police Force, the schools affected in that city included Fredericton High School, George Street Middle School, Nashwaaksis Middle School, Barker’s Point Elementary School and Leo Hayes High School.

Students and families were asked to stay away from the schools while police investigated. Families were asked not to call emergency lines to keep them open for urgent matters, and to check official social media pages instead.

“All affected schools have been evacuated for those who arrived early, and any buses that were en route have been redirected to designated evacuation locations,” police said in a statement.

Arnold H. MacLeod School in Moncton was also closed because of the “receipt of a concerning message this morning,” Anglophone East School District superintendent Randolph J. MacLean wrote in an email to parents.

Students at that school were brought to the evacuation site at a nearby church for pickup.

By 10:40 a.m., Fredericton police said all schools had been “cleared and deemed safe” and there was “no current threat to public safety.”

All the schools will remain closed for the rest of the day.