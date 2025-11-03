Menu

Education

Calgary university students stage walkout in support of Alberta teachers

By Ken MacGillivray & Craig Momney Global News
Posted November 3, 2025 7:48 pm
2 min read
Many post secondary students joined noisy protests in Calgary on Monday, upset against the provincial government's decision to legislate and end to the recent provincial teachers strike. View image in full screen
Many post-secondary students joined noisy protests in Calgary on Monday to voice their concerns over the provincial government's decision to legislate and end to the recent provincial teachers strike. Global News
Large crowds of post-secondary students staged a series of noisy protest on the streets of Calgary on Monday to voice their opposition to the Alberta government’s decision to force an end to the recent provincial teachers’ strike.

Many of them were particularly upset over the Danielle Smith government’s use of the “Notwithstanding” clause, in the Canadian Charter of Rights, to shield the controversial legislation, known as Bill 2, from any possible court challenge.

“This was a huge violation of their collective bargaining rights and it seems that teachers are not legally allowed to strike until August 31st, 2028, so since they cannot fight for themselves we are fighting for them,” said Alura Hawryluk, who was among the roughly 150 students who carried signs and chanted their opposition to Bill 2 as they marched along 16th Avenue northwest.

“It’s really important that our teachers get to have a voice because the government is taking that away from them,” added University of Calgary student Nicky Berry.

“I personally want to become a teacher, so it’s really important for university students to set this precedent for high school students and for the rest of us who are living in Calgary that want to stay in Calgary and not have to leave Alberta because of these stupid laws,” said Thea Galang, who joined another crowd of protesting students outside the Alberta University of the Arts.

Large groups of post secondary student staged noisy protests outside several Universities in the city on Monday. They're upset of the province's decision to legislate an end to the recent teachers strike. View image in full screen
Large groups of post-secondary students staged noisy protests outside several universities in the city on Monday. They’re upset with the province’s decision to legislate an end to the recent teachers’ strike. Global News

The protest took place just days after high school students from across the province staged a walkout last Thursday in protest of the government’s decision to force an end to the strike by the province’s 51,000 teachers.

While the students hoped the protests would send a message to Premier Danielle Smith’s government, Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt said it’s difficult to know if the actions will have an impact, as the premier is currently on a trip in the Middle East.

“We’ve seen polling data before the strike ended showing a drop in support for the UCP, a drop and support for Danielle Smith, and that many people supported the teachers,” said Bratt.

“Now that they ended the strike, though, are parents happy that the strike ended, or are they upset about the way it ended?” Bratt asked.

Contacted by Global News for his response to the protests, Alberta’s Minister of Advanced Education, Myles McDougall, responded in an emailed statement.

“Post-secondary students have many ways to make their voices heard, and we will always respect their right to peacefully express their views,” said McDougall.

“However, it’s important that students remain focused on their studies and not disrupt their own learning or that of others. Alberta’s government values the contributions students make to our campuses and remains committed to maintaining a strong and respectful learning environment across the advanced education system,” he added.

