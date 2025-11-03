Menu

Canada

Police in 2 B.C. communities warn of sewing needles in Halloween candy

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 3, 2025 5:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Navigating Halloween candy with your kids'
Navigating Halloween candy with your kids
Registered dietitian Andrea Holwegner shows us the best way to manage junk food with our kids.
Police agencies in two B.C. cities are warning about incidents of possible Halloween candy tampering.

Delta police said a concerned parent contacted them on Sunday to say their child had opened a candy bar and found a sewing needle protruding from one end.

The child was not injured.

The family had been trick-or-treating in the area of 75th Avenue and 113th Street to 118th Street and 74B Avenue.

Delta police shared this photo of a Halloween candy bar that they said a concerned parent found in their child's candy. View image in full screen
Delta police shared this photo of a Halloween candy bar spiked with a sewing needle that they said a concerned parent found in their child’s candy. Provided by Delta police

In addition, Prince George RCMP is issuing a warning to parents about tampered Halloween candy after receiving multiple reports this weekend.

Several families in the area of Bittner Road West and Bachinski Crescent said they found sewing needles or pins in their children’s candy.

“As these investigations continue, we want to urge parents to have another look at their kids’ candy to make sure there are no tampered pieces in there. If you find anything, make sure to report it immediately to police using our non-emergency line,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP said in a statement.

The affected items so far have been mini chocolate bars and bagged gummy candy.

No children were injured, Cooper confirmed.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

