Police in 2 B.C. communities warn of sewing needles in Halloween candy

Police agencies in two B.C. cities are warning about incidents of possible Halloween candy tampering.
Delta police said a concerned parent contacted them on Sunday to say their child had opened a candy bar and found a sewing needle protruding from one end.
The child was not injured.
The family had been trick-or-treating in the area of 75th Avenue and 113th Street to 118th Street and 74B Avenue.
In addition, Prince George RCMP is issuing a warning to parents about tampered Halloween candy after receiving multiple reports this weekend.
Several families in the area of Bittner Road West and Bachinski Crescent said they found sewing needles or pins in their children’s candy.
“As these investigations continue, we want to urge parents to have another look at their kids’ candy to make sure there are no tampered pieces in there. If you find anything, make sure to report it immediately to police using our non-emergency line,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP said in a statement.
The affected items so far have been mini chocolate bars and bagged gummy candy.
No children were injured, Cooper confirmed.
