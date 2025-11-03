Menu

Crime

Doctor assaulted, woman arrested at Health Sciences Centre: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 3, 2025 1:44 pm
1 min read
An ambulance drives past Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg on Thursday, June 15, 2023. View image in full screen
An ambulance drives past Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg on Thursday, June 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police say a doctor was assaulted while on the job at Health Sciences Centre Sunday morning.

Officers were asked to help hospital security deal with a patient who had assaulted the doctor, just before 11 a.m.

A woman in her 30s was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

While police said they have no details about injuries in the incident, Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said Monday that there’s no place for violence in health care.

“Health-care workers should be safe to provide their jobs,” Asagwara said.

“They should know they’re going to go to work and be safe at their employment and go home and see their families at the end of the day. Any incident of violence is unacceptable.”

The minister said police were able to respond quickly because Health Sciences Centre now has a permanent police presence, following a string of incidents earlier this year.

2 Winnipeg police officers to be stationed at HSC
