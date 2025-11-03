Doctor assaulted, woman arrested at Health Sciences Centre: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a doctor was assaulted while on the job at Health Sciences Centre Sunday morning.

Officers were asked to help hospital security deal with a patient who had assaulted the doctor, just before 11 a.m.

A woman in her 30s was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

While police said they have no details about injuries in the incident, Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said Monday that there’s no place for violence in health care.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Health-care workers should be safe to provide their jobs,” Asagwara said.

“They should know they’re going to go to work and be safe at their employment and go home and see their families at the end of the day. Any incident of violence is unacceptable.”

Story continues below advertisement

The minister said police were able to respond quickly because Health Sciences Centre now has a permanent police presence, following a string of incidents earlier this year.