SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays 50/50 jackpot winner worth $25M from World Series run from Oshawa, Ont.

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 3, 2025 1:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘We’re proud of the boys,’ Toronto Blue Jays fans disappointed by loss, but proud of the team following World Series loss'
‘We’re proud of the boys,’ Toronto Blue Jays fans disappointed by loss, but proud of the team following World Series loss
WATCH: 'We're proud of the boys,' Toronto Blue Jays fans disappointed by loss, but proud of the team following World Series loss.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Jays Care Foundation has announced the lucky winner of the 50/50 jackpot winner for the World Series run worth $25 million.

The winner of the record-setting jackpot raffle is a resident named Aric from Oshawa, Ont., the foundation announced on Monday. It did not provide a surname.

The Blue Jays 50/50 jackpot is a raffle run by the Jays Care Foundation where fans buy tickets, and the total money raised is split evenly with half going to the winner and half supporting community programs across Canada.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The jackpot grows bigger the more tickets sold, and the World Series had sold out games, making this the biggest jackpot in its history.

“Thank you, Blue Jays fans for raising a record-setting $25,010,057 this World Series. We truly appreciate your incredible support all season long,” the foundation wrote on X.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto Blue Jays lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a heartbreaking Game 7 on Saturday night. The Dodgers won the game 5-4 and took the series 4-3.

Trending Now

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices