Blue Jays 50/50 jackpot winner worth $25M from World Series run from Oshawa, Ont.

The Jays Care Foundation has announced the lucky winner of the 50/50 jackpot winner for the World Series run worth $25 million.

The winner of the record-setting jackpot raffle is a resident named Aric from Oshawa, Ont., the foundation announced on Monday. It did not provide a surname.

The Blue Jays 50/50 jackpot is a raffle run by the Jays Care Foundation where fans buy tickets, and the total money raised is split evenly with half going to the winner and half supporting community programs across Canada.

The jackpot grows bigger the more tickets sold, and the World Series had sold out games, making this the biggest jackpot in its history.

“Thank you, Blue Jays fans for raising a record-setting $25,010,057 this World Series. We truly appreciate your incredible support all season long,” the foundation wrote on X.

The Toronto Blue Jays lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a heartbreaking Game 7 on Saturday night. The Dodgers won the game 5-4 and took the series 4-3.