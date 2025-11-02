CPKC train derails near B.C. community, officials say no danger to water system

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government and other officials are in the process of cleaning up a Canadian Pacific Kansas City train that derailed near the community of Cherry Creek west of Kamloops on Saturday.

CPKC confirmed the derailment to Global News, saying a preliminary assessment found a locomotive and approximately 17 cars had derailed just before 7 p.m.

The company said the derailment involved a mix of loaded and empty rail cars: four were loaded with fuel, five with gypsum, and one was loaded with pulp products. Of the empty cars, three had previously contained gasoline.

“CPKC crews and equipment, including environmental teams, are on site conducting a full assessment and beginning work on a clean-up,” a statement from CPKC reads. “Crews are coordinating with the BC Ministry of Environment and Parks.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

There have been no reported injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says a coordination call was held Sunday morning with CPKC, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, Interior Health, First Nations Health Authority, EEB, Skeetchestn First Nation, and federal government ministries.

“First thing this morning, of course, as soon as it got daylight, there was an opportunity to get out there and do an assessment of the site,” said Barbara Roden, chair of the TNRD and mayor of Ashcroft, B.C.

According to the B.C. government and CPKC, some of the product from two of the loaded fuel cars has leaked.

CPKC added that a containment boom had been deployed at the site.

The province says the responsible person for a spill is liable for the cleanup.

Roden told Global News that TNRD operates a water system in Savona, which is west of the derailment site, but said she’s confident the water is safe.

“We are confident at the TNRD that there is no threat to the Savona drinking water system,” she said. “We’ve told people, whatever drinking water system you’re on, contact your operator if you have any questions or concerns. We have not had to issue any kind of boil water advisory or notice for our water system at Savona.”

CPKC says the cause of the derailment is still being investigated.