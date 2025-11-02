London Knights finish eastern swing with win over Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

The OHL’s Jaxon Cover scored once and added two assists as the London Knights downed the Kingston Frontenacs 6-1 on Nov. 2 at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, Ont.

Ben Wilmott had three assists on the day for London.

Braidy Wassilyn of the Knights opened the scoring with his first goal in a London uniform and third of the season to give the Knights a 1-0 lead at 11:30 of the first period.

The goal came on a power play and was set up by Cover and Wilmott.

London exploded for our goals in the second period.

Just 27 seconds after the opening faceoff, Wilmott took a hit to make a play and got a pass along the right side to Cover who found Knights captain Sam O’Reilly in front to give London a 2-0 lead.

It became 3-0 when Wassilyn returned Cover’s first period favour and found Cover in front for his fourth goal of the year at the 4:26 mark and then Braiden Clark and Rene Van Bommel scored to make it 5-0 through 40 minutes.

Clark ripped in a feed from Evan Van Gorp and Van Bommel tipped home a Julian Brown point shot.

Kaeden Hawkins made it 6-0 as he hammered home a one-timer on a pass from Max Crete as the two entered the Kingston zone on a two-on-one.

Andrew Kuzma took away Aleksei Medvedev’s shutout bid with 39.4 seconds remaining in the game as he drained a puck into the London net that had deflected off a skate in front on a late Frontenacs power play.

The Knights outshot Kingston 37-31 and have now beaten the Frontenacs in seven consecutive games in Kingston and 11 consecutive times overall.

London and the Frontenacs will meet in the Knights next home game on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m., at Canada Life Place.

Easton Cowan scores first NHL goal

Just days after scoring his 500th career goal, former London Knight John Tavares helped another ex-Knight to score his first.

Tavares poked a puck over the Flyers blue line in the first minute of the third period of a game on Nov. 1 in Philadelphia and then spun and found Easton Cowan who rocketed a wrist shot into the top corner of the Flyers net past goaltender Dan Vladar to make it 4-1 for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto would go on to win the game 5-2.

Cowan now has a goal and three assists in nine NHL games in 2025-26.

Up next

The Knights will complete five consecutive games on the road as they meet the Storm in Guelph on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

London edged the Storm 3-2 in overtime on a goal by Ben Wilmott on Oct. 4.

Coverage will start at 3:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.