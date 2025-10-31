Man charged with second-degree murder in death of missing Langley woman

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains in connection with the death of a missing Langley woman.

Chantelle Moore, 30, was reported missing on Nov. 18, 2024, to the Surrey RCMP after her family did not hear from her for an “extended period of time,” according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

An investigation led investigators to determine that Moore was last seen at a hotel in Langley and no one had heard from her since late October.

In December, IHIT said it had taken over from Mounties “due to recent information suggesting Ms. Moore’s disappearance to be suspicious.”

On Oct. 31, IHIT investigators arrested 31-year-old Trenton Henneberg of Port Moody for Moore’s homicide.

The BC Prosecution Service approved one count of second-degree murder and one count of indignity to human remains against Henneberg, who remains in custody.

Investigators believe Henneberg and Moore were known to each other, and this was not a random incident, IHIT said.

“This is the kind of investigation that keeps us up at night,” Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT said in a release.

“I am so proud of the unwavering dedication and tremendous investigative efforts of our team.

“While the laying of charges is a significant milestone, there is still a lot of work ahead as the prosecution process begins. It has been an extremely difficult time for Chantelle’s parents, and we continue to offer them support throughout the court proceedings.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.