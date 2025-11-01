More than 44,000 people showed up to the Rogers Centre on Halloween night, most of them dressed up in Toronto Blue Jays jerseys, primed for a party that instead turned into the baseball equivalent of a horror film.

The torture of a ninth-inning rally that was snuffed out almost as soon as it started ended in a 3-1 Dodgers victory in Game 6 that sends the Fall Classic to the terrifying do-or-die Game 7 in Toronto.

The anatomy of the rally-that-wasn’t will be something that Jays fans won’t want to think about for a while. It began with Alejandro Kirk getting hit by a pitch, and then Addison Barger launched a rocket to left field that, when it landed, wedged into the base of the wall.

Instead of scoring pinch runner Myles Straw from first base and trimming the L.A. lead to one, the extremely random event of a ball stuck between fence and ground — you could watch years of baseball and never see that happen again — meant that the runners had to hold position at second and third base.

View image in full screen Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (50) leaps into the arms of Kiké Hernández (8) after Toronto Blue Jays’ Addison Barger, right, was forced out to end Game 6 of baseball’s World Series, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in Toronto. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Still, there were none out, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts brought in starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow to save their season.

Using a starter was incredibly risky. Coming in with two runners in scoring position is not what those guys do. But it paid off almost instantly.

Ernie Clement popped up on the first pitch, and Andres Gimenez hit a shot to left field that was caught — and with Barger straying too far from second base, he was thrown out for a double play that ended the game.

Instead of bursting with joy, the Rogers Centre was stunned into silence. Bring on the two most excruciating words in sports: Game 7.

It will be a stomach-churning situation for both teams and their fans.

The Dodgers, the defending World Series champions with the biggest payroll in baseball, who had sailed through the playoffs before meeting the Jays, will be trying to avoid stumbling at the final hurdle.

And the Blue Jays, after a season that has so far exceeded all expectations, will be trying to avoid losing two straight at home to blow a 3-2 series lead. Despite a 54-27 regular season record at the Rogers Centre, Toronto is just 3-4 there over the last two playoff series.

This is the thing about a Game 7: It’s not just that you are hoping to win, it’s that you are desperate to escape the heartbreak of a loss when victory was so close.

Jays fans can take a bit of solace in the possibility that their team has the Dodgers right where they want them.

This is a team that has embraced its underdog status all season, that has told anyone who would listen that it had a deep trust in each other, with its roster full of scrappy baseball lifers and a handful of stars.

They came back from 0-2 down against Seattle in the ALCS, and bounced back again after a dispiriting Game 5 loss.

In the World Series, they found a way to pick themselves up after a brutal, 18-inning loss in Game 3 that would have left most teams reeling and won two straight in Los Angeles.

That is, they have a history with this kind of thing.

Before the shot-to-the-heart finish of Game 6, the original spoiler was set up to be Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who, for the second time in the World Series, shut down what has otherwise been a potent Jays offence.

Yamamoto, the 26-year-old Japanese star, scattered five hits and struck out six with his dazzling array of pitches. He was also aided by a pair of double plays that snuffed out potential Toronto rallies.

The game had started with fireworks for the Blue Jays, even though they did not begin the game at the plate.

Kevin Gausman struck out freak-of-nature Shohei Ohtani to lead off the first inning and would go on to whiff five of the first six batters.

But his brilliant start hit a hiccup in the third inning, when Los Angeles outfielder Tommy Edman scorched a low liner into the right-field corner for a leadoff double.

After another Gausman strikeout, Jays manager John Schneider elected to put Ohtani, who has five extra-base hits in the series, on first base with an intentional walk.

The ploy backfired when Dodgers catcher Will Smith rocked a low fastball to left field for a run-scoring double.

After a walk to Freddie Freeman, Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts came to the plate.

A former MVP who has spent most of the playoffs looking like he has never before had a bat in his hand, Betts rapped a single to left field for a two-run single.

It was almost cruel to Gausman. Los Angeles had bunched their three hits — the only hits that Gausman surrendered over six sterling innings — and came away with three runs.

Against a pitcher in the form that Yamamoto has been in for the postseason, which included back-to-back complete games, three runs felt like an awful lot.

Gausman, who has been Toronto’s most consistently dominant pitcher since summer turned to fall, continued his hard-luck streak.

He couldn’t get the win in either Game 1 or Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against Seattle, despite strong starts both times, and in the World Series, he has run up against Yamamoto twice. It has been the pitching equivalent of trying to fight a bear.

The Jays had their chances after Yamamoto left the game before the seventh inning. With two runners on in the eighth, a Bo Bichette pop-up and Daulton Varsho snuffed out the rally.

That disappointment was much less crushing than the one that would follow. In the ninth, the Jays were a base hit away from a tie game. And then it was over.

On Halloween, it was like a sorcerer had snapped their fingers. Comeback done.

And so, instead of a series-clinching celebration in Toronto, the Blue Jays will have to do it all over again on Saturday night, one last shot at what would be a most improbable championship.

They are, if nothing else, a team that does not seem to know when or how to quit. Their whole thing is wearing out opponents.

How fitting, then, that they are taking the World Series to the distance, and one last chance to end up in the spot that, six months ago, no one imagined they would be.