Manitoba ready to ‘punch above its weight,’ premier says of new tech report

The Manitoba government says it will be looking into the recommendations of a new report on technology, AI and economic innovation.

Premier Wab Kinew said Friday that the report, written by the Innovation and Productivity Taskforce, examines ways technology can help the province become more competitive —including harnessing AI as a way to create better jobs across the province.

“Manitoba is ready to punch above its weight when it comes to the new AI frontier. We have exciting new opportunities to harness the power of AI to create good jobs and prosperity at home,” the premier said.

“This report lays out how Manitoba can become an even more competitive and prosperous province when we invest in and protect our data, our privacy and our infrastructure.”

The task force, headed up by Jim Balsillie — the Ontario businessman best-known as the former chair of the tech company that introduced BlackBerry devices — features a committee of data experts and leaders from the local business community.

Officials said at a press conference Friday that Manitoba has the potential to build on its successes in industries like agriculture and energy by looking to emerging sectors.

“Manitoba’s economic potential can and should be fuelled by thriving companies with advanced infrastructure that enhances traditional resource industries, IP and data ownership to capture more value-add,” Balsillie said, “and a workforce that is positioned to succeed in the modern economy, all while ensuring alignment with federal policies and strategies.”

The province said it’s looking into diversifying Manitoba’s economy by investing in clean technology, critical minerals and digital infrastructure. The new strategy also includes a focus on working with Indigenous partners.