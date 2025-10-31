CBSA seizes 801 kilograms of cannabis in Halifax destined for U.K.

Send this page to someone via email

Border agents and police say they’ve intercepted more than 801 kilograms of cannabis in wooden crates at the Port of Halifax.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says the contraband was found Sept. 5 in a shipment declared as wire mesh bins that was destined for the United Kingdom.

“During the examination, border services officers discovered four wood crates filled with suspected cannabis. A total of 1,479 packages of vacuum-sealed dried cannabis were seized, weighing 801.5 kilograms,” CBSA wrote in a Friday release.



The suspected cannabis and evidence have all been transferred to local RCMP for investigation.

“This operation is the result of the concerted work of partners who share the same objective: ensure the safety of our communities. Together, we are taking concrete action to curb the trafficking of illicit drugs,” Chief Supt. Charlene O’Neill, deputy commander of RCMP federal policing in the eastern region, said in a statement.

Illicit cross-border movement of cannabis is a criminal offence. Those found guilty face up to five years in prison under the Customs Act and up to 14 years under the Cannabis Act.