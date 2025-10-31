Menu

Canada

CBSA seizes 801 kilograms of cannabis in Halifax destined for U.K.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 31, 2025 11:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New marine container examination facility opens in Port of Halifax'
New marine container examination facility opens in Port of Halifax
RELATED: A new CBSA facility in the Port of Halifax is officially open. The building is expected to speed up the fight against illegal contraband entering Canadian waters. Mitchell Bailey reports – Jul 16, 2025
Border agents and police say they’ve intercepted more than 801 kilograms of cannabis in wooden crates at the Port of Halifax.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says the contraband was found Sept. 5 in a shipment declared as wire mesh bins that was destined for the United Kingdom.

“During the examination, border services officers discovered four wood crates filled with suspected cannabis. A total of 1,479 packages of vacuum-sealed dried cannabis were seized, weighing 801.5 kilograms,” CBSA wrote in a Friday release.

The suspected cannabis and evidence have all been transferred to local RCMP for investigation.

“This operation is the result of the concerted work of partners who share the same objective: ensure the safety of our communities. Together, we are taking concrete action to curb the trafficking of illicit drugs,” Chief Supt. Charlene O’Neill, deputy commander of RCMP federal policing in the eastern region, said in a statement.

Illicit cross-border movement of cannabis is a criminal offence. Those found guilty face up to five years in prison under the Customs Act and up to 14 years under the Cannabis Act.

Click to play video: '‘Canada must be secure’: New border bill gives new powers to CBSA officers, police, postal workers, Health Canada'
‘Canada must be secure’: New border bill gives new powers to CBSA officers, police, postal workers, Health Canada
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

