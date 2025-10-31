Rough weather arrives as Hurricane Melissa heads toward Canadian waters

Send this page to someone via email

Gusty winds and rain were lashing parts of the Maritimes this morning as a large low-pressure system moved into the northeastern United States and Hurricane Melissa accelerated towards eastern Newfoundland.

The Category 1 hurricane was heading in a northeasterly direction, about 800 kilometres south of Nova Scotia, feeding some of its moisture into the low-pressure system.

As a result, the massive weather system was also dumping rain on southern Quebec and southern Ontario.

Rainfall warnings remain in effect for parts of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada says Melissa will likely transform into a post-tropical storm as it passes close to the southeastern edge of Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula tonight and into Saturday.

Gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour are predicted for the southern and eastern regions of the peninsula, with a period of heavy rain expected to last between three to six hours.

As well, waves could reach as high as seven metres along the peninsula’s southwest coast.