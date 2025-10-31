Miller nets OT winner to lift Rangers past Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – J.T. Miller scored 2:49 into overtime as the New York Rangers erased a two-goal deficit to earn a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Johnny Brodzinski, Braden Schneider and Taylor Raddysh also scored for the Rangers (5-5-2), who improved to 5-1-1 on the road.

Darnell Nurse had a pair of goals and Matt Savoie had his first career goal for the Oilers (5-4-3), who have lost three of their last four.

Igor Shesterkin registered 33 saves to collect the win for the Rangers, while Stuart Skinner made 30 stops for the Oilers.

Takeaways

Oilers: Forward Adam Henrique, who picked up an assist, received his silver stick for playing 1,000 regular season NHL games in a ceremony before the contest, having achieved the feat just over a week ago in a game in Ottawa, when he became the 409th player in NHL history to do so. Remarkably, he is the first player to have ever hit 1,000 game as a member of the Oilers.

Key moment

The Oilers got a bizarre one to take a 3-1 lead midway through the second frame as Nurse took a shot from a bad angle near the goal line that nobody initially thought went in until a review during a TV timeout determined that the puck was sitting on top of Shesterkin’s pads as he backed into the net.

Key stat

The Rangers are still the only team in the NHL without a single forward who had reached eight points this season, being led by defenceman Adam Fox with nine points. Artemi Panarin leads the forwards with seven points.

Up next

Rangers: Complete a four-game trip in Seattle against the Kraken on Saturday.

Oilers: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2025.