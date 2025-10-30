Surrey removes senator’s name from park over anti-Asian racism

Surrey, B.C., city council has agreed to rename a park following community feedback.
The park, previously named Senator Reid Park, has been changed to North Ridge Park.
Senator Thomas Reid was born in 1886 in Scotland and served as a Liberal MP for New Westminster from 1930 to 1949.
According to the Landscapes of Injustice at the University of Victoria, Reid was known for his long-standing anti-Asian Canadian racism and took on a prominent role in advocating for the internment and deportation of Japanese Canadians during the Second World War.
Get breaking National news
The City of Surrey said in a news release that residents of Japanese descent provided feedback to the city regarding the park’s name.
“Our city prides itself on our diversity and on being welcoming to all people,” Laurie Cavan, general manager of parks, recreation and culture said. “It’s important that we listen to community feedback and ensure our parks and facilities reflect the City’s values.”
The City of Surrey says it has committed to reconciliation and education by advancing key initiatives, including recently approved heritage features with integrated artworks at R.A. Nicholson Park and Inouye Park that acknowledge the painful experiences of Japanese Canadians during the Second World War.
Senator Reid Elementary School in Surrey still bears Reid’s name.
- Longtime Vancouver Chinatown restaurant closed after lease terminated by city
- 2 men filmed dumping substance in Tri-Cities fish-bearing creek
- Richmond homeowners have a right to be ‘mad,’ experts say over Cowichan ruling
- Donated bottles stolen from Vancouver Island Sea Cadets but group urges compassion
Comments