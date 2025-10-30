Oakbank RCMP seek suspects in unrelated theft incidents

Manitoba RCMP say they’re looking to identify two suspects in connection with thefts in the RM of Springfield earlier this month.
The first incident took place Oct. 2 at a business at Deacon’s Corner on Provincial Road 207. Police said a man grabbed items from the store’s shelves and took off without paying.
He’s described as a man with a moustache, wearing a light grey baseball hat, a plaid jacket, white shirt, red shorts, and black slides.
On Oct. 12, the Oakbank detachment was called about a break and enter at an Oasis Road property the previous morning.
Get daily National news
In surveillance footage, police said a suspect is seeing trying unsuccessfully to break into a home on the property before giving up and stealing tools and other small items from a shed.
The suspect is described as wearing all black — a black toque, black puffer jacket, and black jogging pants, and a pair of running shoes with bright green laces.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3391 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments