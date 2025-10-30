Menu

Crime

Oakbank RCMP seek suspects in unrelated theft incidents

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 30, 2025 3:12 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP say they’re looking to identify two suspects in connection with thefts in the RM of Springfield earlier this month.

The first incident took place Oct. 2 at a business at Deacon’s Corner on Provincial Road 207. Police said a man grabbed items from the store’s shelves and took off without paying.

He’s described as a man with a moustache, wearing a light grey baseball hat, a plaid jacket, white shirt, red shorts, and black slides.

On Oct. 12, the Oakbank detachment was called about a break and enter at an Oasis Road property the previous morning.

In surveillance footage, police said a suspect is seeing trying unsuccessfully to break into a home on the property before giving up and stealing tools and other small items from a shed.

The suspect is described as wearing all black — a black toque, black puffer jacket, and black jogging pants, and a pair of running shoes with bright green laces.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3391 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

