India slaps yellow pea imports with 30% duty

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

India has imposed a 30 per cent import duty on yellow peas, effective Nov. 1, according to a government notification issued late on Wednesday.

Shipments with a bill of lading dated on or before Oct. 31, 2025, will be exempt from the duty, the order said.

1:51 Saskatchewan’s canola farmers anxious for tariff relief as trade talks with China continue

The government had earlier allowed duty-free imports of yellow peas until March 31, 2026, but domestic farmers had urged authorities to curb the influx of cheap imports that were pressuring local prices.

Story continues below advertisement

The South Asian nation is the world’s biggest importer of yellow peas, which it imports mainly from Canada and Russia.