Canada

India slaps yellow pea imports with 30% duty

By Rajendra Jadhav Reuters
Posted October 30, 2025 1:43 pm
1 min read
Anand seeks to repair Canada’s relations with India
Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is in India for talks aimed at boosting trade, strengthening Canada-India ties, and repairing diplomatic damage. Jillian Piper reports on Anand's meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the roadmap they agreed on, and why some people in the Sikh community are worried – Oct 14, 2025
India has imposed a 30 per cent import duty on yellow peas, effective Nov. 1, according to a government notification issued late on Wednesday.

Shipments with a bill of lading dated on or before Oct. 31, 2025, will be exempt from the duty, the order said.

The government had earlier allowed duty-free imports of yellow peas until March 31, 2026, but domestic farmers had urged authorities to curb the influx of cheap imports that were pressuring local prices.

The South Asian nation is the world’s biggest importer of yellow peas, which it imports mainly from Canada and Russia.

© 2025 Reuters

