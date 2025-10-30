Spending soared in Toronto as Blue Jays entered World Series, data shows

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Blue Jays return to Toronto for Game 6 of the World Series on Friday, but the early games have already proven a homerun for restaurants in the city, according to data from payment platform Moneris shared with Global News.

Last week, a pinch-hit grand slam by Addison Barger put the Blue Jays in a comfortable lead and led to a dominant 11-4 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.

“When Toronto wins in the World Series, the city celebrates in a big way,” said Sean McCormick, vice-president of data services at Moneris.

“Restaurant transaction volume jumped 27 per cent near Rogers Centre and 10 per cent citywide in game one, clearly showing how the championship stage inspires fans to savour the experience and spend a little more while doing it,” McCormick added.

Fans were also spending more money per transaction, with the average transaction size up 13 per cent near Rogers Centre and five per cent citywide.

The spike was not as big after Game 2, with L.A. levelling the series after beating the Jays 5-1, but the number of transactions was still up 20 per cent near Rogers Centre and two per cent citywide.

The average transaction size was up 12 per cent near Rogers Centre after Game 2 and four per cent citywide.

Similar data was also seen after Game 7 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) in Toronto.

When the Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3, restaurants near Rogers Centre saw a 29 per cent increase in transaction volume and a 17 per cent increase in transaction size.

Across the city, restaurants also benefited, with nine per cent more transactions and eight per cent higher average spend per transaction.

Merchandise sales also soared this year, with the Blue Jays posting the best record in the regular season (94-68).

Blue Jays merchandise sales were 15 per cent higher in August compared to the same time last year and 16 per cent higher in September, according to data from payment platform Square.

“Fans are buying nearly two Blue Jays items per order at stores selling Blue Jays merchandise, highlighting surging demand this historic season,” a statement from Square said.

“Our data shows the team isn’t just wowing their fans, but they’re also inspiring them to shop at local businesses. By embracing things like game-day promotions and Blue Jays-themed offerings, and by leveraging real-time data tools to optimize staffing and inventory on peak days,” Karisa Marra, head of sales at Square Canada.

For the struggling restaurant industry, the World Series could not have come at a better time, said Sam Brenner, vice-president of Silverware, a company that provides tech solutions to the hospitality industry.

Silverware’s 2025 Canadian Hospitality Service Report found last week that 39 per cent of restaurant owners in Canada were worried about rising costs.

“Moments like the World Series are a great reminder of how sports can energize local economies. We typically see a lift in spending at bars and restaurants as fans come together to watch the games — even when overall consumer spending is tight,” he said.

“For many operators, these events are more than just busy nights; they’re opportunities to build loyalty and offset slower periods.”