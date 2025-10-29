Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Springer not in starting lineup for Game 5

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2025 7:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Blue Jays go Hollywood ahead of World Series Game 5'
Blue Jays go Hollywood ahead of World Series Game 5
WATCH: Blue Jays go Hollywood ahead of World Series Game 5.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto Blue Jays slugger George Springer was not in the starting lineup for Game 5 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Springer, who performed running drills and took swings earlier in the day at Dodger Stadium, was expected to be available off the bench. He hasn’t played since injuring his right side while fouling off a pitch in Game 3.

“He hit in the cage. Looked good,” Blue Jays skipper John Schneider said in a pre-game media availability.

The Blue Jays waited until about two hours before game time to release their starting lineup. Left-fielder Davis Schneider was set to lead off and Bo Bichette, who’s coming off a knee injury, was tabbed to bat third as the designated hitter.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In Game 3 on Monday, Springer called for a trainer to come out during his at-bat in the seventh inning and left the game after a brief discussion. The Blue Jays dropped a 6-5 decision in 18 innings before evening the series in Game 4 on Tuesday with a 6-2 win.

Story continues below advertisement

Schneider has not provided specifics on the results of Springer’s MRI exam. He said that Springer has made “significant progress” of late.

Trending Now

Springer hit .309 this past season with 32 homers and 84 RBIs. He entered Game 5 with a post-season average of .246 with four homers and nine RBIs.

The 36-year-old DH hit a go-ahead three-run homer in Toronto’s 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

Blue Jays rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage was tabbed to start Game 5 against left-hander Blake Snell.

Game 6 will be played Friday night at Rogers Centre. If necessary, Game 7 will be played Saturday in Toronto.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices