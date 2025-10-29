Toronto Blue Jays slugger Springer not in starting lineup for Game 5

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Blue Jays slugger George Springer was not in the starting lineup for Game 5 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Springer, who performed running drills and took swings earlier in the day at Dodger Stadium, was expected to be available off the bench. He hasn’t played since injuring his right side while fouling off a pitch in Game 3.

“He hit in the cage. Looked good,” Blue Jays skipper John Schneider said in a pre-game media availability.

The Blue Jays waited until about two hours before game time to release their starting lineup. Left-fielder Davis Schneider was set to lead off and Bo Bichette, who’s coming off a knee injury, was tabbed to bat third as the designated hitter.

In Game 3 on Monday, Springer called for a trainer to come out during his at-bat in the seventh inning and left the game after a brief discussion. The Blue Jays dropped a 6-5 decision in 18 innings before evening the series in Game 4 on Tuesday with a 6-2 win.

Schneider has not provided specifics on the results of Springer’s MRI exam. He said that Springer has made “significant progress” of late.

Springer hit .309 this past season with 32 homers and 84 RBIs. He entered Game 5 with a post-season average of .246 with four homers and nine RBIs.

The 36-year-old DH hit a go-ahead three-run homer in Toronto’s 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

Blue Jays rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage was tabbed to start Game 5 against left-hander Blake Snell.

Game 6 will be played Friday night at Rogers Centre. If necessary, Game 7 will be played Saturday in Toronto.