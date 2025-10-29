Calgary police say 25 firearms seized, 50 charges laid after fraud investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say two people from Willow Creek, Alta., have been charged with a total of 50 firearms and fraud related offences following an investigation into an auction involving a large number of rare firearms.

During the course of the investigation, police say they seized a total of 25 firearms they allege were unlawfully obtained.

Calgary police say the investigation involved a large number of rare firearms that were involved in an estate sale online auction. Calgary Police

The investigation began on Sept. 19, when a family complained to police about the sale of property from their deceased father’s estate.

Story continues below advertisement

The family claimed they had entered into an agreement with Starling Auctions of Claresholm, Alta., to sell a large collection of valuable firearms that had been owned by their father.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, some of the firearms were sold to licensed buyers through an online auction with a profit of more than $93,000 to be paid to the estate.

However, during the auction, the family claims to have noticed that some of the most valuable firearms were not part of it.

After several months of attempts to collect payment from Starling Auctions, including being issued a cheque that was later returned due to insufficient funds, the family contacted police.

On Friday, Sept. 26, police say warrants were executed on two rural properties outside Claresholm, where 25 firearms were recovered, with an estimated street value of $19,000.

View image in full screen Calgary police say, during the course of their investigation, they seized a total of 25 firearms that they allege were unlawfully obtained. Calgary Police

Investigators later determined that while Starling Auctions had a valid Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL), the two people who were in possession of the firearms did not.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, a 46-year-old resident of Willow Creek has been charged with 25 counts of careless storage of a firearm, 22 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count of fraud over $5,000.

Another 19-year-old resident of Willow Creek has been charged with one count of careless storage of a firearm and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

They will next appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.

Calgary police say there may also be more charges laid.