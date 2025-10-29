Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police say 25 firearms seized, 50 charges laid after fraud investigation

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 29, 2025 6:29 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s new gun buyback program gets mixed reviews from both advocates and gun enthusiasts'
Canada’s new gun buyback program gets mixed reviews from both advocates and gun enthusiasts
WATCH: (Sept. 28) The federal government has released the next phase of its gun buyback program -- beginning with a pilot project in Nova Scotia. Ottawa says the initiative targets assault style firearms and is aimed at improving public safety. While critics argue it's an expensive and ineffective policy that unfairly targets licensed gun owners – Sep 28, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police say two people from Willow Creek, Alta., have been charged with a total of 50 firearms and fraud related offences following an investigation into an auction involving a large number of rare firearms.

During the course of the investigation, police say they seized a total of 25 firearms they allege were unlawfully obtained.

Calgary police say the investigation involved a large number of rare firearms that were involved in an estate sale online auction.
Calgary police say the investigation involved a large number of rare firearms that were involved in an estate sale online auction. Calgary Police

The investigation began on Sept. 19, when a family complained to police about the sale of property from their deceased father’s estate.

Story continues below advertisement

The family claimed they had entered into an agreement with Starling Auctions of Claresholm, Alta., to sell a large collection of valuable firearms that had been owned by their father.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, some of the firearms were sold to licensed buyers through an online auction with a profit of more than $93,000 to be paid to the estate.

However, during the auction, the family claims to have noticed that some of the most valuable firearms were not part of it.

After several months of attempts to collect payment from Starling Auctions, including being issued a cheque that was later returned due to insufficient funds, the family contacted police.

On Friday, Sept. 26, police say warrants were executed on two rural properties outside Claresholm, where 25 firearms were recovered, with an estimated street value of $19,000.

Calgary police say, during the course of their investigation, they seized a total of 25 firearms that they allege were unlawfully obtained. View image in full screen
Calgary police say, during the course of their investigation, they seized a total of 25 firearms that they allege were unlawfully obtained. Calgary Police

Investigators later determined that while Starling Auctions had a valid Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL), the two people who were in possession of the firearms did not.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, a 46-year-old resident of Willow Creek has been charged with 25 counts of careless storage of a firearm, 22 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count of fraud over $5,000.

Another 19-year-old resident of Willow Creek has been charged with one count of careless storage of a firearm and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

They will next appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.

Calgary police say there may also be more charges laid.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices